Eli Brown has given Dom Dolla’s hit single ‘Dreaming’ a heart-racing remix ahead of his debut appearance at Coachella.

The British DJ’s remix of Dom’s first single of the year adds his own trancey, techno flair in place of Dom’s deep house beat from the original, while remaining loyal to the vocals from American singer-songwriter Daya.

“This record is about the flow state you can find yourself in when everything is going a little too well… the moment you’re struck by a tiny sobering piece of doubt that niggles at your peace of mind,” Dom previously said after the single’s release.

“The challenge I gave myself with this record was to write the simplest melody I could muster (that didn’t drive me nuts).”

Dom previously debuted the track in March during his headline set at ULTRA Musical Festival Miami alongside fellow dance music sensation John Summit.

Brown’s high-octane style has garnered a growing wave of attention, leading to a series of sold-out gigs before landing a debut appearance at Coachella this year, where he will be the closing act at the Yuma tent for both weekends.

Having been inspired by the 1992 rave scene in his hometown of Bristol, England, Brown told Rolling Stone that he’s “never been one to follow the rules”.

“I would much rather be a little disruptive to deliver an end product to my fans that feels genuine to who I am, than to simply just go with the status quo because it’s an easier route,” said Brown after the release of his apparel line “92 Thing” last year.

“With music, I always like to start with a solid source of inspiration whether it’s an initial idea, a sample or something that provides a jumping off point to build on,” he explains. “With 92 Thing, it was pretty much the same.”

Eli Brown’s remix of Dom Dolla’s “Dreaming“, featuring Daya, is out now.