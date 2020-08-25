The event will feature a mixture of new and old songs and Goulding will be joined by a live ensemble. “How incredible to hear this album come to life with some of London’s most talented players,” she said in a statement. “It sounds exactly how I imagined — like a new world.”

The singer also noted how the special event helps promote the 18-track LP with touring currently impossible. “It’s a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London’s most iconic museums,” she said. “I can’t wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience.”

The show will also be broadcast through additional streams for East Coast North and South America, West Coast North and Central America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Brightest Blue was another success story for Goulding. Her first album since 2015’s Delirium reached the top spot of the U.K. charts, making it her third number one album. It also reached number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album hasn’t spawned any hit singles yet, though, her best showing being that Blackbear collaboration ‘Don’t Worry About Me’. The song only made it to number 78 on the U.K. singles chart.

Check out ‘Don’t Worry About Me’ by Ellie Goulding: