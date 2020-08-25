Ellie Goulding has recruited recent collaborators Diplo and Blackbear to appear in her forthcoming livestreamed show.
Taking to live streaming has been the only option for musicians due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry. Goulding is the latest to follow the trend.
According to Rolling Stone, “The Brightest Blue Experience,” a pay-per-view event presented by LIVEnow, will be broadcast Wednesday, August 26th at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. Tickets are available now.
Diplo and Blackbear contributed to the British popstar’s recent fourth LP, Brightest Blue: Diplo co-wrote and co-produced her single ‘Close to Me’, and Blackbear co-wrote and appears on the single ‘Worry About Me’.

The event will feature a mixture of new and old songs and Goulding will be joined by a live ensemble. “How incredible to hear this album come to life with some of London’s most talented players,” she said in a statement. “It sounds exactly how I imagined — like a new world.”

The singer also noted how the special event helps promote the 18-track LP with touring currently impossible. “It’s a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London’s most iconic museums,” she said. “I can’t wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience.”

The show will also be broadcast through additional streams for East Coast North and South America, West Coast North and Central America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Brightest Blue was another success story for Goulding. Her first album since 2015’s Delirium reached the top spot of the U.K. charts, making it her third number one album. It also reached number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album hasn’t spawned any hit singles yet, though, her best showing being that Blackbear collaboration ‘Don’t Worry About Me’. The song only made it to number 78 on the U.K. singles chart.

Check out ‘Don’t Worry About Me’ by Ellie Goulding:

Play