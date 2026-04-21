Eminem is celebrating a massive milestone, announcing this week that he has hit 18 years of sobriety.

The 53-year-old, born Marshall Mathers, shared a photo of his new recovery coin online on Monday, commemorating the huge achievement.

The post was quickly flooded with messages of support from fans and industry heavyweights. The Roots’ Questlove and fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean were among those offering congratulations. Rapper and DJ D-Nice also chimed in, commenting, “Congrats my man! BTW, Nice t-shirt,” pointing out that Eminem was sporting his “To tha Rescue” merch.

Mathers has long been open about his journey, often posting his sobriety chips to mark the occasion. He shared a similar post for his 10-year anniversary back in 2018.

Eminem has been candid about his past struggles with addiction, particularly to prescription pills like Valium and Vicodin. In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed the extent of his dependency, which escalated while he was filming the 2002 semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile.

“I was taking so many pills that I wasn’t even taking them to get high anymore,” he explained. “I was taking them to feel normal. Not that I didn’t get high. I just had to take a ridiculous amount. I want to say in a day I could consume anywhere from 40 to 60 Valium. And Vicodin … maybe 20, 30? I don’t know. I was taking a lot of shit.”

His addiction spiralled further after the tragic death of his close friend Proof in 2006. The turning point finally came in December 2007, when he was hospitalised following an accidental methadone overdose that nearly cost him his life.

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“I knew I had to change my life,” Eminem told Rolling Stone. “I either get help, or I am going to die.”