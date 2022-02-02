Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem, Dolly Parton, MC5, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, and Lionel Richie lead the 2022 class.

Out of the 17 artists announced to the nominee ballot, seven are making their appearance for the first time: Eminem, Back, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest. While this is the first nomination for all the artists named, this will also be the first year of nomination eligibility for Detroit rapper Eminem.

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, New York Dolls, and Fela Kuti are all in their second consecutive year receiving a nomination while MC5 and Judas Priest are making a repeat appearance on the nominee list. MC5 has been eligible since 1991 and Judas Priest since 1999.

Chairman of the Rock and Roll HoF Foundation, John Sykes, gave praise for this year’s nominees, “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

A press release from the Rock Hall gave a bit of background info as to how the nominees are deemed eligible as well, “To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

Fans of these artists are also able to participate in the voting, which closes on April 29th, on the Rock Hall website, or in person at the museum in Ohio.

Here are all the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees

Rage Against The Machine

Judas Priest

New York Dolls

Pat Benatar

MC5

Eminem

Beck

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eurythmics

Fela Kuti

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick