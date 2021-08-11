TRIGGER WARNING: This article about Kim Scott discusses suicide. If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt last month.

As TMZ report, police and EMS were called to Scott’s home in Michigan for a welfare check on Thursday, July 30th. She was transported to a local hospital for psychological evaluation and medical treatment and has since been released home.

According to reports, the alleged incident took place one week after the death of Scott’s mother, Kathleen Sluck, who passed away at age 65 on July 23rd.

“Kathleen was an exceptional mom to her two daughters; Kim and Dawn; and was overjoyed to become a grandmother to her grandchildren; Alaina, Adam, Hailie, Stevie, P.J., and Parker,” the tribute read, noting her funeral would be held on July 29.

Kim Scott and Eminem met in high school. The on-again, off-again couple initially married in 1991, before divorcing in 2001. They would go on to get married in 2006, before separating once more later that year. Scott and Eminem have one biological child together, Hailie Jade, born in 1995. They also share two adopted children.

Their relationship has served as inspiration for a number of Eminem songs, including ‘Bonnie & Clyde,’ ‘Kim,’ ‘Sing for the Moment,’ and ‘Solider,’ et al. Kim was portrayed by the late actress Brittany Murphy in Eminem’s 2002 biopic 8 Mile.

Scott has battled with addiction and mental health for years.

In 2007, she told Dr. Keith Ablow that she previously tried to take her life in 2000 after hearing Eminem perform his song ‘Kim’.

“Seeing the crowd’s response and everybody cheering, singing the words and laughing and it just felt like everyone was staring at me,” Scott recalled. “I knew that it was about me and that night I went home and I tried to commit suicide.

There are several immediately contactable hotlines that you can call if you or anyone you know needs help: