Empire of the Sun have opened up about the long journey to releasing Ask That God, their first album in eight years.

The beloved Australian electronic duo of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore dropped their new album last week. Ask That God was the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Two Vines, which reached the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

Why did the pair wait eight years between albums though?

“We’re really both quite sensitive artists,” Steele told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview. “Extremely sensitive. It’s a miracle that we actually get any work done because we are so sensitive.”

Littlemore also revealed that they “tried many things” between Two Vines and Ask That God.

“…I feel like Empire’s always on divine time. And when it was the right time, we were sort of urged, I would say, from some kind of deep recesses in our subconscious. And here we are today with a collection of songs that we are extremely proud of,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Littlemore recalled the “tremendous pressure” that followed the success of their massive hit “Walking on a Dream”.

“It was like trying to grip lava,” he said. “You just couldn’t hold to the power that was going on.”

Following the release of Ask That God, Empire of the Sun can now look forward to their Australian tour, which features stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth in October and November (see full details below).

“Australia, we’re coming home. Empire cannot wait to see you all. Get ready, this is gonna be a wild ride as we embark on a journey unlike any other Empire has been on. New record, new show, new era, let’s go!” Littlemore and Steele said about the tour when it was first announced.

Empire of the Sun’s Ask That God is out now via EMI Music.

Empire of the Sun 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, October 24th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Saturday, October 26th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

Tuesday, October 29th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Friday, November 1st

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Licensed 13+*