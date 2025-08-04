The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has unveiled the brand-new ARIA Best Music Festival Award, supported by Tixel, which will celebrate the vital role of local music festivals in Australian music.

Developed in partnership with the Australian Festival Association, the new award will acknowledge festivals that provide breakthrough moments and essential exposure for Australian musicians. It will also recognise festival programmers who excel at putting Australian talent in the spotlight.

To be eligible, festivals must feature either an Australian headline act or a lineup comprising at least 50% Australian artists. Festival promoters must self-nominate for consideration, with entries evaluated by the full ARIA Voting Academy.

The entry process opens today with a fee of $400 (excluding GST), though discounts are available for not-for-profit festivals. Festivals must hold membership with the Australian Festival Association to qualify for nomination. The submission deadline is set for 5pm AEST on Monday, August 18th.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd emphasised the essential nature of live music festivals within Australia’s broader music ecosystem. “Live music festivals are absolutely essential to Australia’s broader music ecosystem: connecting artists with new audiences, and creating critical opportunities for talent development,” she stated.

“By introducing the ARIA Best Music Festival Award, we’re recognising those festivals that actively prioritise and champion Australian talent. Festivals shape our music culture, drive industry growth, and play a pivotal role in showcasing the diversity and strength of our local music community.”

Tixel CEO and Co-founder Zac Leigh highlighted the growing support for Australian artists, noting the company’s pride in backing ARIA’s recognition efforts. “Over half of Aussie event goers reported attending a music festival in the past year, and more than 70% still see them as a rite of passage for young Australians,” Leigh explained.

“Connecting more of our artists with this love of the festival experience is essential to sustain the Australian music ecosystem now and into the future.”

Australian Festival Association Managing Director Olly Arkins expressed excitement about festivals receiving recognition at Australia’s premier music industry event. “This award celebrates the role festivals play in launching careers, building culture and helping Australian music reach new audiences,” Arkins commented.

“Festivals are often the first big stage for emerging artists and remain one of the most powerful platforms for artist discovery in the country.”

Entry details and additional information are available through the ARIA website.