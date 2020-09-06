Eric Burdon, the former frontman for rockers The Animals, has responded to the iconic track ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ being used by US President Donald Trump at a recent event.

Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a black mask emblazoned with the word “vote” across the front of it, Burdon revealed that no one had asked for his permission to use the famous track, which was played as Trump landed at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina.

“Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that [Trump] used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day,” Burdon’s post stated of the 1964 hit “A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly! Far more appropriate for this time in our history might be.”

He added: “#WeGottaGetOutofThisPlace. This is my answer #vote #saveourdemocracy #bidenharris2020.”

It’s just the latest in a slew of artists coming forward with the news that the controversial US president had played their music at his rallies without seeking their permission prior, with Neil Young, the Rolling Stones and the estates of Tom Petty and Leonard Cohen all condemning Trump’s unauthorised use of their music on the campaign trail, with the RNC recently playing a cover of Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ during a fireworks display to close out the convention.

“We are surprised and dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC’s use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner ‘Hallelujah,’ one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue,” said Michelle L. Rice, legal representative of the Cohen Estate.

“Had the RNC requested another song, ‘You Want it Darker,’ for which Leonard won a posthumous Grammy in 2017, we might have considered approval of that song.”

