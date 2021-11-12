K-pop star Eric Nam dropped more details about his upcoming album There And Back Again with new single ‘Any Other Way’.

K-pop star Eric Nam is ramping up the excitement around his upcoming LP There And Back Again. There And Back Again will mark Nam’s second all-English album, the first being 2019’s Before We Begin, which cemented his position as a versatile star. The album is set for release on January 7th, 2022.

Nam accompanied the announcement with the release of his new single ‘Any Other Way’. In a music video for the song directed by Scott Lazer, Nam puts an equestrian twist, singing in the countryside with a trusty horse with him (cowboys with feelings, we dig it).

In a press release, Nam described the song as depicting “moments in our lives where we feel incredible conviction and security in what we feel, believe, and love.”

“To understand this sentiment and be 100% grounded in it is an incredible emotion and it’s this positivity, confidence and love that I wanted to express in this song.” he said.

This is the second offering that fans have received from Nam’s upcoming release. In October, he dropped the single ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’.

For Nam, the album also marks his first release as an independent artist – and one thing he focused on during the making was pushing his creative boundaries.

“I think the hardest thing about being and staying creative is that you can get stuck in comfort. And when you’re stuck in comfort, you’re not evolving, you’re not changing. So I won’t say there was a certain point, or aha moment, it was just kind of like, ‘It’s going to happen, but let’s make sure we dive into it this time’.” he told NME in an interview earlier this year.

Check out ‘Any Other Way’ by Eric Nam: