Esha Tewari has released a new track from her forthcoming EP ahead of an Australian and US tour.

The single, titled “million times”, features the local artist dwelling over a relationship which has long lost its spark and Tewari pondering “Will this be my life? Choosing another until I die”.

Tewari, who signed to Warner Music in January, trades in the purely acoustic sound that launched to fame with on her 2024 EPs, “i can” and “better off”, choosing instead to experiment with reverb-heavy guitars and swaying drums while staying honest to her soothing style.

She said the change in style to a “more grungey (sic) sound” came from her trying to “explore a different side to my music … while still keeping it very personal and true to myself”.

“I’m excited for people to hear just a little taste of my indie rock moment with a lot more to come,” Tewari said.

The song follows the releases of “empty pages”, “things i want”, and “you were mine”, all preview tracks for her highly-anticipated upcoming EP “wraith” which is set to release on May 1st.

Tewari initially gained a following posting covers and original songs to TikTok before the release of her first EP drew in more than 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with more than 8 million streams on her hit song “beautiful boy”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

With a sudden blitz of international fans comes a globe-trotting tour, with all available tickets being snapped for her shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth across April and May. The only leg of the tour with tickets available is at the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on May 4th.

The following three months will see Tewari play 17 shows on a whirlwind tour across the United States which includes a number of sold out spots and upgrade venues.

For more details on the upcoming tour, click here.

Esha Tewari’s “million times” is out now via Warner Music Australia.