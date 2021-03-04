When we asked Joel Quartermain for a great Eskimo Joe story, he was seriously spoiled for choice for which one to give us.

The iconic Eskimo Joe recently announced an exciting seven-leg tour of Australia for March and April, 2o22. What’s even more exciting? The band will be performing their classic albums Black Fingernails, Red Wine (2006) and A Song Is a City (2004) back-to-back for the first time ever.

The tour will make stops in Fremantle, Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Thirroul, Sydney, and Brisbane. Tickets for the tour went on sale February 19th and the full details can be found at the end of the article.

Eskimo Joe also recently released their new single ’99 Ways’, calling it their “isolation love song,” and showcasing why they continue to dominate two decades into their career.

We spoke to Joel from the band and asked him to tell us one of the best stories from their time on tour. He didn’t disappoint: “In 2008, while still touring the Black Fingernails Red Wine album, we found ourselves at the Sundance Film Festival,” he said. “It was January, so we were in the depths of a freezing American winter. While shopping for some thermal underwear to combat the -17 degree weather, we heard a rumour that Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were in town for the premiere of their tour film, CSNY/Deja Vu.

Not just that, but they were rumoured to be doing a surprise show at our gig directly after we played. Obviously, we were incredibly excited at the prospect of meeting and sharing a stage with these LEGENDS, particularly with Neil Young who we considered to be a musical God. Surely this couldn’t be. It seemed too good to be true.”

Joel continued: I was at the counter of the store paying for my new undies, chatting to the person behind the counter when he asked me ‘where are you from, I can’t place that accent on you’. A voice from behind me said ‘Oh that’s definitely an Aussie accent.’ I turned around to be face to face with David Crosby. ‘You’re bang on, mate!’ I replied before rushing off to tell my bandmates.

After coming off stage that night, with the packed room buzzing at the prospect of being treated to the rumoured performance, we were backstage waiting on CSNY’s arrival. And then in they walked, Young with his wife Pegi and son, Ben. Obviously, we were in awe. The room was small and when the giants walked in, we barely spoke a word, pretty much just trying not to stare at Neil. None of us plucked up the courage to speak to him, which made the scenario even more awkward.

In the end, Young and Still’s got on stage to join Josh Hisle, who is a two time veteran of the Iraq war, singing Young’s ‘Rockin In The Free World’. All the while we were standing just metres away to the side of the stage, blown away. It fell short of a full CSNY performance but we still felt like we’d been in the room with greatness.”

Check out ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ by Eskimo Joe:

ESKIMO JOE

BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE IN THE CITY 2022

MARCH & APRIL 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring & Triple M

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Saturday March 5th 2022

Fremantle Arts Centre, South Lawn | Perth, WA

Presented by Triple M

18+ (*18+ Licensed Event. Minors permitted with a legal guardian. Maximum of two minors per guardian.)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday March 12th 2022

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages (**It is recommended that patrons 15 years of age and under are accompanied by a paying Adult.)

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday March 19th 2022

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Presented by Triple M

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday March 25th 2022

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Presented by Triple M

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Thursday March 31st 2022

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

Presented by Triple M

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday April 1st 2022

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday April 8th 2022

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Presented by Triple M

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Check out ’99 Ways’ by Eskimo Joe: