Evanescence have previewed their next album with a blistering new single.

Out today, “Who Will You Follow” was teased by the band’s lead vocalist Amy Lee on socials in the lead-up to its release.

“Who Will You Follow” was co-written and produced by Zakk Cervini (Bad Omens, Bring Me the Horizon, Spiritbox) and Jordan Fish (Bring Me the Horizon, House of Protection, Architects).

The single serves as a preview for forthcoming album Sanctuary, set for release on June 5th.

Sanctuary features “Who Will You Follow”, other tracks produced by Cervini and Fish, and others produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Korn, Foo Fighters, Rush).

“This album is over three years in the making, and finally listening back to it all at once, about to release it to the world, I am so damn proud of every second of it,” Lee shares.

“It’s overwhelming. Working on it has been my outlet for so much that feels wrong and out of control, and a place to ignite hope through the power of music and connection… good thing we have the tour all lined up or I wouldn’t know what to do with myself now! I’ve been completely obsessed. I’m dying for the fans to hear this.”

Evanescence’s previous album, The Bitter Truth, came out in 2021. It was a hit around the world, including reaching the top 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Evanescence received mostly positive reviews for The Bitter Truth.

“Amy Lee’s latest is a take-no-prisoners battle for redemption,” wrote Rolling Stone in a 3.5/5 review.

“There’s catharsis and darkness, but they are of the most forward-looking variety, fringed at times with something approaching hopeful joy,” wrote Kerrang! in a 4/5 review. “In a time where Evanescence’s usual emotional touch could easily speak to feelings of isolation, fear, confusion, hopelessness, loss and fragility, The Bitter Truth gets on that frequency and interrupts it.”

Evanescence’s “Who Will You Follow” is out now. Sanctuary is out June 5th.