Hoodoo Gurus have received an unexpected endorsement from Iggy Pop’s parrot, Biggy Pop.

The punk legend posted a video on Instagram today of his pet dancing enthusiastically to the band’s 1987 track “Where Nowhere Is” from their album Blow Your Cool.

The amusing clip shows the feathered performer gyrating to the Aussie rock legends’ music while Iggy Pop observes his pet’s spirited performance.

The video serves a charitable purpose, helping to promote next week’s Wild Aid concert scheduled for Saturday, September 27th at The Green Room on the Bluesfest site. The fundraising event aims to raise money for Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, with both Iggy and Biggy Pop serving as patrons of the organisation.

Hoodoo Gurus will perform alongside seven-time Grammy winner Toni Childs and Brisbane indie stalwarts Screamfeeder at the benefit concert. Tickets for the charitable event are currently available through Moshtix.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by BiggyPop (@biggypop)

The timing proves particularly fitting as Hoodoo Gurus celebrate a significant milestone with their 1985 album Mars Needs Guitars! reaching its 40th anniversary. Tonight, the band will perform a sold-out show at Night at the Barracks in Manly, where they’ll play the entire album live to commemorate this landmark achievement.

The anniversary celebrations extend beyond live performances, with a special 40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP Edition of Mars Needs Guitars! scheduled for release on October 17th. Pre-orders for the commemorative release are currently available.

The deluxe edition features the original album across two sides, with additional material including previously unreleased demos of tracks like “Bittersweet”, “Poison Pen”, and “In the Wild”. Particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of “Johnny”, a previously unheard album outtake that will give longtime fans new material to discover.

The complete tracklisting spans four sides, with the original album occupying sides A and B, while sides C and D contain the demo versions and the rare outtake.