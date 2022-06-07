It’s been a big few weeks for two former One Direction members: Harry Styles is on a sellout world tour to adoring fans, while Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast.

Payne appeared on Impaulsive for an interview last week that was an exercise in bad PR from start to finish. He opened up about his relationship with former bandmate Zayn Malik, saying there are “many reasons why I dislike Zayn.”

He discussed getting into a physical altercation with another unnamed member. Both Styles and Niall Horan immediately unfollowed Payne on Instagram following the car crash podcast.

The part that people on social media mocked the most, however, was a surprising boast from Payne. He claimed that One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor because the music mogul made a “promise” to the singer that he would be the star of the group. “(Cowell) kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest,” Payne insisted in the interview.

That led to a lot of puzzled reactions on social media, including from Lizzo. In a new TikTok, the pop star didn’t hold back in her response to Payne’s bold claim. “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman,” she scoffed, really living up to her ‘Truth Hurts’ song.

Elsewhere in the TikTok, Lizzo gave her forthright opinions on the new season of Stranger Things and Miles Teller, one of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick (see below).

After realising what a commotion he’d caused online following his comments, Payne offered an apology. “Listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

