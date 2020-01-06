The 1975 have put out a casting call for loved up couples to get in touch for their newest music video.

Aside from the obvious catch of having a partner, you’ll also have to make your way to London for the shoot – however, what better way to spend a romantic getaway than being in a video that is sure to be viewed by millions?

The call-out came via the band’s label Dirty Hit, who put the advert out on their Twitter – not quite the good old fashioned newspaper advert, but close enough, right?!

“We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to [email protected],” they said, with the video shoot taking place on January 18th in London.

The band have so far gifted us two singlesPeople and Frail State of Mind, both of which come from their highly anticipated new LP Notes On A Conditional Form.

Check out the clip for Frail State of Mind below

Play

The band have also released a self-titled track (each record begins with a self-titled track) which features Greta Thunberg being sampled in a strong political statement from the group.

Both of the new singles already have video clips, so we can pretty confidently assume that the call out means that we can expect a new single in the coming weeks.

The band were on our shores in September last year for a dazzling run of shows. However, with Notes On A Conditional Form set to drop on Feb 21 this year, hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long until we see them down-under again.

God speed all ye loved-up-applicants.

Play