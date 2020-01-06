The 1975 have put out a casting call for loved up couples to get in touch for their newest music video.

Aside from the obvious catch of having a partner, you’ll also have to make your way to London for the shoot – however, what better way to spend a romantic getaway than being in a video that is sure to be viewed by millions?

The call-out came via the band’s label Dirty Hit, who put the advert out on their Twitter – not quite the good old fashioned newspaper advert, but close enough, right?!

“We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to [email protected],” they said, with the video shoot taking place on January 18th in London.

We’re filming a new @the1975 video in London on 18th January. We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to [email protected] — Dirty Hit (@DirtyHit) January 4, 2020

The band have so far gifted us two singles, People and Frail State of Mind, both of which come from their highly anticipated new LP Notes On A Conditional Form.

Check out the clip for Frail State of Mind below

The band have also released a self-titled track (each record begins with a self-titled track) which features Greta Thunberg being sampled in a strong political statement from the group.

Both of the new singles already have video clips, so we can pretty confidently assume that the call out means that we can expect a new single in the coming weeks.

The band were on our shores in September last year for a dazzling run of shows. However, with Notes On A Conditional Form set to drop on Feb 21 this year, hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long until we see them down-under again.

God speed all ye loved-up-applicants.