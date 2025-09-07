Fanny Lumsden has announced an Australian tour.

Lumsden will perform in capital cities across Australia in February of next year, beginning in Perth and ending in Canberra (see full dates below). She’ll be accompanied by her band The Prawn Stars at all shows.

Lumsden’s Australian tour announcement comes amidst her current tour in support of Paul Kelly, and follows a recent European tour of her own.

“We have had the time of our lives opening for Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williiams around Australia, and playing so many incredible shows through Europe and the UK that we couldn’t help but keep the joy going and bring our very fun/silly show filled with incredible musicianship and harmonies by my band, stories and joy to cities around the country. Plus, we have so many new songs and stories to share!” Lumsden shares.

Tickets to Lumsden’s forthcoming tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 12th at 9am local time. The pre-sale commences on Wednesday, September 10th at 9am local time.

Lumsden recently released new single “Look at Me Now”, which she described as a love letter to her younger self.

“The amount of ‘no’s’ I experienced in this industry is wild and every single one I am grateful for because they made me the person and artist I am today. Not the wins but all the losses, the struggles and the hard moments… It’s a cliche but I’m feeling reflective and grateful that I can still be driving the van, self-managed, doing my own make up in the rear-view mirror and yet doing the biggest shows of my career all at the same time.”

Fanny Lumsden 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via daltours.cc

Friday, February 6th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Saturday, February 7th

Lion Arts Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 13th

Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 14th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, February 20th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 21st

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT