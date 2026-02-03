Fear Factory have announced an Australia and New Zealand tour.

The metal legends will celebrate their 35th anniversary in the two countries this May, playing shows in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Townsville, Hobart, and Auckland (see full dates below).

The ‘Cybernetic Domination: 35 Years of Fear Tour’ is the band’s first trek in the region in over 10 years.

Fear Factory’s tour is coming at a good time, with the band currently working on their 11th studio album, expected to be released later this year. The record will be their first release since new vocalist Milo Silvestro joined the lineup in 2023.

Fear Factory sound excited about touring Down Under.

“The Machine returns,” the band shared in a statement announcing their Australia and New Zealand tour. “Our first full Australian tour in 10 years and for the FIRST TIME EVER, Fear Factory will invade Tasmania.”

"This is more than a tour," the statement added. "This is a celebration of 35 years of Fear We've Manufactured Demanufactured and Remanufactured Cybernetic Domination. Man, Machine, Metal."

Fear Factory’s previous visits to Australia have been received well by fans and critics alike.

“I’d not seen Fear Factory since their 2001 tour, and this was a fine re-introduction. They’re not one of those old-school bands who’ve morphed into the complete antithesis of themselves; they’ve just kept doing what they do best and gotten better, as was evidenced tonight. These guys have not lost it, of that there is no doubt,” wrote The Music AU‘s reviewer wrote in 2016.

“Bizarrely enough, despite being in their 26th year as a band, Fear Factory are performing as strongly as they ever have,” praised Scenestr in the same year.

Fear Factory 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

May 19th

Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, WA

May 21st

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

May 22nd

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

May 23rd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

May 26th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

May 27th

The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

May 29th

Odeon, Hobart, TAS

May 31st

The Studio, Auckland, NZ