Fergus Hunt, guitarist, vocalist and founding member of Melbourne alternative rock trio bZARK, has died following a short battle with illness.

Hunt passed “suddenly but peacefully” at home, reads a statement from Rubber Records, which released two bZARK albums and two EPs between 1997 and 1999, when the group disbanded.

Born in 1973, Fergus McKinnon Hunt picked up the guitar at age 6 and decided to pursue music seriously at the age of 16, later studying the instrument at the Victorian College of the Arts.

In 1993, Hunt met drummer and vocalist Tarek Smallman through mutual musical friends. The following year, a musical project was born. Then, in 1995, what had been a guitar duo hit their straps with Gareth Skinner (bass guitar/cello) and formed bZARK.

The group self-funded and self-produced the 1996 debut album Eternity in an Hour and were subsequently signed to David Vodicka’s Rubber Records in 1997. A second album followed, The Welcome Storm, and the EPs I Don’t Know How It Is and Be My Parasite.

bZARK reunited in 2014 for a one-off performance for Rubber’s 25th anniversary celebrations. The sessions went so well, the group recorded a third album in 2015, which to-date remains unreleased.

Hunt and Smallman continued to work together as a duo, and evolved into The Other Kind, recording a series of covers, originals and alternative versions of bZARK songs. A live recording of the Willie Dixon song “Hoochie Coochie Man” was released digitally in 2023.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of my dear friend and longest-term musical collaborator Fergus Hunt,” remarks Smallman.

“His talents as a musician, songwriter, performer and lyricist truly inspired me,” he continues, “and his influence on me during my formative years making music is immeasurable. Fergus and I had recently started working together again, and had many new and unfinished musical projects in the works. I will endeavour to keep Fergus’s spirit alive by continuing to work on our recordings, and eventually releasing them into the world.”

The funeral service for Hunt is set for 2:30pm on Thursday, June 12th at St. Aloysius Church, 233 Balaclava Rd Caulfield North.