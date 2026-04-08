The lineup for Festival of the Stone 2026 is here.

The festival is returning to Stone & Wood Brewery in Byron Bay on Saturday, June 20th, bringing with it some of the best live acts in Australia.

“As the cooler months roll into Northern NSW, Stone & Wood will once again set the stage for an evening of great Aussie music, community spirit and the annual tapping of the much-loved Stone Beer, a limited winter release brewed the old-school way with stones heated over a wood fire,” a press release states.

“Now in its twelfth year, Festival of the Stone has become a beloved fixture on the music festival calendar. Each year, fans from near and far come together to celebrate music, enjoy amazing beer and share good times, all while supporting Byron’s Fletcher Street Cottage. This year’s lineup is a beauty!”

Leading the way is Pacific Avenue, whose 2023 debut album Flowers debuted atop the ARIA Australian Albums Chart and earned the band multiple ARIA and AIR Award nominations. They’ll arrive at Festival of the Stone armed with songs from second album Lovesick Sentimental.

Pacific Avenue are joined by NSW singer-songwriter Ruby Fields, who has built up a devoted following in recent year thanks to her sharp and relatable lyrics. Fields has sold out multiple national tours, performed to thousands of people at Splendour in the Grass, and topped the ARIA Albums Chart with her debut album Been Doin’ It for a Bit.

This year’s lineup also features indie rockers Dear Seattle, fellow indie rock band Eliza & the Delusionals, and Sydney five-piece Liquid Zoo.

Alongside the live music, Festival of the Stone will also have food trucks, fresh beer, a kids area, and more.

Festival of the Stone 2026

Ticket information available here

Saturday, June 20th

Stone & Wood Brewery, Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay, NSW

Lineup

Pacific Avenue | Ruby Fields | Dear Seattle

Eliza & the Delusionals | Liquid Zoo