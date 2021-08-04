Fetty Wap has taken to Instagram Live to remember his four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell after her mother announced the toddler’s death over the weekend.

In the emotional video on Tuesday, Fetty Wap tearfully thanks fans for their support following the tragic news while showing off a picture of Lauren, whom he fathered with dancer and artist Turquoise Miami.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” the 30-year-old said in the video.

“My shorty,” he added before kissing the sweet snap. “That’s my little twin right there.”

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, then asked followers to post butterflies on his posts, which he explained were Lauren’s favourite animal.

“If y’all could do me a favour,” he said. “Just post all butterflies on my shit.”

“Shorty loved butterflies,” he added. “And if y’all could do that, it’d mean a lot to me.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As fans began to flood the ‘Trap Queen’ rapper’s Live with butterflies, he became visibly emotional.

“That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn,” he said. “That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”

The news of Lauren’s death came when Turquoise posted the sad news to her Instagram account, captioning an image of the little girl: “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.

“If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

She added: “All that Y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her.

“She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the centre of attention and he loved to be her audience.”

As People report, Lauren was Fetty’s only child with Turquoise Miami. One of his most recent posts on Instagram was a slideshow for Father’s Day, featuring photos of his six children. “It’s them over anything or anybody,” he wrote.

In an Instagram stories post following his Rolling Loud performance in Miami last month, Fetty Wap seemingly alluded to his daughter’s passing. “LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl,” he wrote.

Lauren’s cause of death has not been shared by her family.

Fetty Wap turnt up the Rolling Loud stage for his daughter Lauren Maxwell pic.twitter.com/qHTp86uuQt — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 26, 2021

In October 2020, Fetty Wap’s younger brother, Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in the rapper’s hometown of Paterson.

Fetty paid tribute to his brother, who he affectionately referred to as his “twin”, in an Instagram post.

“I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P,” the rapper captioned an Instagram photo of the two together. “I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Fetty Wap on Instagram Live below: