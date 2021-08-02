‘Trap Queen’ rapper Fetty Wap‘s four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has died.

Lauren’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post from her mother — dancer and artist Turquoise Miami. No cause of death was revealed.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hard-headed princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @fineassturquoise

In an Instagram stories post following his Rolling Loud performance in Miami last month, Fetty Wap seemingly alluded to his daughter’s passing. “LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fetty Wap turnt up the Rolling Loud stage for his daughter Lauren Maxwell pic.twitter.com/qHTp86uuQt — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 26, 2021

As People report, Lauren was Fetty’s only child with Turquoise Miami. One of his most recent posts on Instagram was a slideshow for Father’s Day, featuring photos of his six children. “It’s them over anything or anybody,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zavier Jordan Maxwell (@fettywap1738)

In October 2020, Fetty Wap’s younger brother, Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in the rapper’s hometown of Paterson.

Fetty paid tribute to his brother, who he affectionately referred to as his “twin”, in an Instagram post.

“I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P,” the rapper captioned an Instagram photo of the two together. “I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro.”