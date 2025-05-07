FISHER and longtime collaborator Chris Lake will team up for a surprise set in Sydney this weekend.

The Australian and UK dance heavyweights will perform a one-off pop-up show on Saturday, May 10th, at a secret venue in Sydney to be announced later in the week.

Tickets for the FISHER B2B CHRIS LAKE Sydney pop-up show will go on sale to those who have registered on Friday, May 9th, at 12:30pm AEST. Register here.

The 2025 edition of OUT 2 LUNCH, now in its second year, was a huge success. Over 30,000 festivalgoers headed to the Gold Coast event last week, which saw sets from FISHER and Lake, as well as names like, Patrick Topping, Hayden James, Little Fritter, and DJ Boring.

According to festival promoters, OUT 2 LUNCH 2025 injected $54 million into the region, created 1,500 jobs, and engaged with over 200 local businesses.

The festival also once again donated $1 from each ticket sold to charity and $20 donated from each guest list/comp ticket, this year raising over $30,000 for Make A Wish Foundation.

“We were determined to keep Out 2 Lunch on the Gold Coast despite the challenges posed by the recent cyclone, and relocating to Broadwater Parklands has proven to be an inspired choice,” TEG’s Head of Global Touring – Tim McGregor, said.

“After the incredible response last year, we took a bold step and expanded to two days – a big move, but it clearly paid off, with tens of thousands pouring in over the weekend. Bringing some of the world’s biggest acts to this stunning spot has made for an unforgettable weekend – we couldn’t be prouder.”

Southport Chamber of Commerce President Trevor Bruger added: “Major events like the Out 2 Lunch Festival deliver real and measurable value to Southport’s business community. They drive foot traffic, increase local spending and provide exposure that money can’t buy.”