After a huge debut in 2024, FISHER has announced that his OUT 2 LUNCH FESTIVAL will be back this year.

The Australian DJ will take on double headlining duties for the event taking place on Surfers Paradise Beach on Saturday May 3rd and Sunday 4th.

The second edition will also boast a stack of international and local talent including Chris Lake, Patric Topping, Hayden James, Little Fritter and DJ Boring.

“OUT 2 LUNCH FESTIVAL is back this May for the second year running and I can’t wait to do it all again!!” FISHER said in a statement.

“We’ve got a great lineup and there’s no better place than Surfers Paradise to have a beach bash. Aussies just love a party and I’m ready to put it on for you!!”

The debut festival last year was a massive success, selling out 30,000 tickets and injecting more than $50 million into the local economy, as well as creating 2,000 jobs, 200+ local businesses engaged, and sold out accommodation across the Gold Coast.

Additionally, $35,320 was raised for the Starlight Foundation and The Pink Elephants Support Network.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The 2025 OUT 2 LUNCH will also donate $1 for every ticket sold to the Make a Wish Foundation.

General public tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday February 26th at 1:00pm AEST. Click here for more details.

The news comes only weeks after FISHER headlined the biggest ever event for new year’s festival Beyond The Valley and Wildlands. The Gold Coast producer has also recently locked in a long-term residency at Ibiza’s UNVRS for 17 weeks starting this June. The 2024 Best International DJ previously finished a notable three-year residency at Hï Ibiza.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to kick off this new adventure at [UNVRS],” he said in January.

“This venue is next-level, and you know I’m bringing nothing but pure energy, massive tunes, and absolute chaos every single Thursday. Let’s send it!”

FISHER OUT 2 LUNCH FESTIVAL 2025

Surfers Paradise Beach

SATURDAY MAY 3RD

FISHER

HAYDEN JAMES

PATRICK TOPPING

NOIZU

JAKE SMITH

SUNDAY MAY 4TH

FISHER

CHRIS LAKE

DJ BORING

LITTLE FRITTER

SHIMMY