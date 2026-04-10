The 2026 edition of FISHER’s OUT 2 LUNCH Festival has been pushed back to 2027, due to current cost-of-living pressures and diesel shortages across the country.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, TEG Live said: “Australia imports around 90% of its fuel and the ongoing Iran War has resulted in cancelled shipments, delayed deliveries and acute diesel shortages that will endure through to the end of May and is creating substantial economic uncertainty across the country.

“The decision comes as the festival’s national expansion – with four large-scale events spread across nine days and spanning the entire country – faces considerable challenges as the diesel fuel shortage will impact the trucking logistics, power generators, production infrastructure and a multitude of suppliers and services that underpin a major touring festival.”

The festival was scheduled to return in May with dates set in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Sydney, and Perth. Promoters have promised that it will return in 2027, with dates to be announced “in due course”.

“I’m really bummed at the moment at what is happening,” FISHER said in a statement.

“And no one more than me would like to put on this show for you guys. We tried all angles but unfortunately we had to postpone due to the circumstances that were put before us. This is something that I don’t take lightly. I’ve seen this before, back in 2020 and 2021 when we had to postpone my shows 2 times before they ended up playing out, although it wasn’t what we wanted, it was the right thing for the fans in the end so we could put on the best show for you. Sometimes the pause is part of the plan.

“2027 is worth the wait.”

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TEG Live’s Global Head of Touring, Tim McGregor, added: “Given the severe pressures on fuel supplies and consumer sentiment right now, we have to do the right thing and postpone the festival so that greater needs can be prioritised during this critical period, which we understand will be most acute during the next 6-8 weeks.

“The scale of this touring festival is immense and delivering a world-class experience is our top priority — we believe rescheduling to 2027 is the best way to ensure we can deliver the incredible, high-quality festival that fans deserve.”

Last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the current fuel crisis in a rare public address, saying, “We are working to bring the price of fuel down, to make more fuel here, and to keep it onshore”.