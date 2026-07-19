FISHER has been booked again for the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Confirmed by Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today, the DJ will bring this year’s event to a close on TAB Champions Stakes Day (November 7th).

FISHER will return to The Elms Live Stage presented by Maccas on TAB Champions Stakes Day. After the last race, the rails of the famous Flemington racecourse will again be opened for crowds to enjoy FISHER’S music — all included in the price of a General Admission entry ticket.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Kylie Rogers says welcoming FISHER back to Flemington would be a fitting way to close this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival: “FISHER delivered the most electrifying and memorable performance for thousands of event goers at Flemington last year, and we can’t wait for him to return to headline the Off the Rails party celebrating the final day of the 2026 Melbourne Cup Carnival, complementing world-class racing on TAB Champions Stakes Day.”

In addition, Rogers welcomes the extended partnership with McDonalds to deliver yet another unforgettable Melbourne Cup Carnival experience.

“The Elms Live Stage, presented by Maccas, was a huge success last year, drawing massive crowds to The Elms precinct with a festival-like atmosphere. We are delighted to have McDonalds return for this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival as our Elms Live Stage presenting partner and together, we will deliver unforgettable moments for racegoers and music lovers,” Rogers says.

FISHER is excited to be returning to Flemington for the Melbourne Cup Carnival. “Last year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival closing party was epic; the crowd was electric. I can’t wait to do it all again at Flemington Racecourse on November 7. Giddy up,” he says.

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The VRC will reveal more of the Melbourne Cup Carnival entertainment lineup soon.

The 2026 Melbourne Cup Carnival commences with Howden Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, October 31st, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, November, 3rd, Crown Oaks Day on Thursday, November 5th and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, November 7th.