Five are officially coming to Australia and New Zealand.

The iconic boyband teased their ‘Keep on Movin” reunion tour was heading to these shores earlier this week, with a billboard in Melbourne displaying their logo alongside an apparent launch time of 7am AEST on August 22nd.

And sure enough, confirmation came through this morning that Five are on their way.

The group’s first tour together in 25 years will hit Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland in May of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 29th at 11am local time. The Telstra Plus member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 26th at 9am local time.

In February, Five announced the ‘Keep on Movin” reunion tour across the UK, marking the first time all five original members of the group would perform together in 25 years. What started as a 12-date tour quick grew to 25, after generating widespread excitement and quickly selling out shows.

Five formed in 1997 after an advertisement seeking “Spice Boys” was placed in a London newspaper. The group went on to sell over 20 million records and achieve three UK number ones — “Keep on Movin'”, released in 1999, “We Will Rock You” (with Queen), released in 2000, and “Let’s Dance”, released in 2001.

“When the Lights Go Out”, released in 1998, was also a global hit. The band’s popularity extended to Australia, where they sold almost a million records.

Five 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Telstra Plus member pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 26th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 29th (11am local time)

Ticket information available via tegdainty.com

Wednesday, May 13th

HPC Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 16th

ICC Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 20th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, May 25th

The Trusts Arena, Auckland, NZ