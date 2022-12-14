Five triple j Unearthed competition winners have been added to the Laneway 2023 lineup.

Post-punk ensemble Coldwave will proudly open proceedings in Adelaide. The uncompromising six-piece have earned a growing reputation for their dizzying live performances around the South Australian city.

Rising singer-songwriter and producer Felivand will open the Brisbane leg. Mixing earnest indie pop with soulful R&B, the 22-year-old has been strongly influenced by the likes of James Blake, Solange and Kali Uchis.

Abby Bella May is the opening artist in Sydney. A forthright and vulnerable lyricist, May’s words offer an intimate look at the highs and lows of growing up. On the strength of her well-received 2021 debut album I Am Sensitive, the singer-songwriter sold out shows across the East Coast that year.

The Melbourne Laneway crowd will get to see what PRICIE is all about. The Nigerian-born artist has been impressing with her energetic live sets, even working with excellent artists like Genesis Owusu and Isabella Manfredi. PRICIE dropped a new EP, IT’S PRICIE, earlier this year.

And in Perth, the consistently excellent singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin will open the festival. Deftly blending country and folk, the 22-year-old has already racked up the awards, including winning Best Vocalist and Best Country Act at the 2022 WAM Awards.

The five local artists join an already stacked Laneway lineup. US pop-rock trio HAIM and international R&B star Joji will be exclusively performing at the festival. From overseas, Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., Billie Eilish’s superstar brother FINNEAS, Norwegian bedroom pop singer Girl in Red, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will all be making their way to Australia.

There’s also plenty of local talent, including singer-songwriters Sycco and Adam Newling, New Zealand’s powerhouse power pop outfit The Beths, and rising rapper Tasman Keith. You can check out the full lineup below.

Tickets and further information about Laneway 2023 can be found via the official website.

