Just days after announcing the dates and venues for its 2023 edition, Laneway Festival has revealed a packed lineup of artists.

The iconic Trans-Tasman festival is returning next year for the first time since 2020, with the organisers clearly eager to make up for lost time.

US pop-rock trio HAIM and international R&B star Joji will be exclusively performing at the festival. From overseas, Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., Billie Eilish’s superstar brother FINNEAS, Norwegian bedroom pop singer Girl in Red, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will all be making their way to Australia.

There’s also plenty of local talent, including singer-songwriters Sycco and Adam Newling, New Zealand’s powerhouse power pop outfit The Beths, and rising rapper Tasman Keith. You can check out the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 29th at 9am local time. Presale begins on Tuesday, September 27th at 11am local time (register here).

Laneway confirmed the dates and venues for 2023 at the beginning of the week, including the announcement of four new venues.

The Melbourne leg is moving from its traditional home in Footscray to The Park, Flemington. South Australians are also getting a new Laneway venue at Adelaide’s Bonython Park, an ideal city spot with huge green spaces. The Sydney leg, meanwhile, will head to the Sydney Showground for the very first time.

In Perth, Laneway will be held in the city’s CBD in the recently-revamped Wellington Square, while Laneway will return to its usual homes in Auckland and Brisbane (see full details below).

Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup

HAIM (Exclusive)

JOJI (Exclusive)

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

FINNEAS

FONTAINES D.C.

FRED AGAIN..

GIRL IN RED

SLOWTHAI

TURNSTILE

100 GECS

CHAOS IN THE CBD

KNUCKS

MALLRAT

ROSS FROM FRIENDS

THE BETHS

YARD ACT

ADAM NEWLING

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS

HARVEY SUTHERLAND

JACOTÉNE

JAMESJAMESJAMES

LOGIC1000

SYCCO

TASMAN KEITH

THE LAZY EYES

Monday, January 30th