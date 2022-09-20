Just days after announcing the dates and venues for its 2023 edition, Laneway Festival has revealed a packed lineup of artists.
The iconic Trans-Tasman festival is returning next year for the first time since 2020, with the organisers clearly eager to make up for lost time.
US pop-rock trio HAIM and international R&B star Joji will be exclusively performing at the festival. From overseas, Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., Billie Eilish’s superstar brother FINNEAS, Norwegian bedroom pop singer Girl in Red, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will all be making their way to Australia.
There’s also plenty of local talent, including singer-songwriters Sycco and Adam Newling, New Zealand’s powerhouse power pop outfit The Beths, and rising rapper Tasman Keith. You can check out the full lineup below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 29th at 9am local time. Presale begins on Tuesday, September 27th at 11am local time (register here).
Laneway confirmed the dates and venues for 2023 at the beginning of the week, including the announcement of four new venues.
The Melbourne leg is moving from its traditional home in Footscray to The Park, Flemington. South Australians are also getting a new Laneway venue at Adelaide’s Bonython Park, an ideal city spot with huge green spaces. The Sydney leg, meanwhile, will head to the Sydney Showground for the very first time.
In Perth, Laneway will be held in the city’s CBD in the recently-revamped Wellington Square, while Laneway will return to its usual homes in Auckland and Brisbane (see full details below).
Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup
HAIM (Exclusive)
JOJI (Exclusive)
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
FINNEAS
FONTAINES D.C.
FRED AGAIN..
GIRL IN RED
SLOWTHAI
TURNSTILE
100 GECS
CHAOS IN THE CBD
KNUCKS
MALLRAT
ROSS FROM FRIENDS
THE BETHS
YARD ACT
ADAM NEWLING
THE BACKSEAT LOVERS
HARVEY SUTHERLAND
JACOTÉNE
JAMESJAMESJAMES
LOGIC1000
SYCCO
TASMAN KEITH
THE LAZY EYES
AUCKLAND/Tāmaki Makaurau (18+)
Albert Park
Saturday, February 4th
BRISBANE/Turrbal (16+)
Brisbane Showgrounds
Sunday, February 5th
SYDNEY/Burramattagal and Wangal (16+)
Sydney Showground
Friday, February 10th
ADELAIDE/Kaurna (16+)
Bonython Park
Saturday, February 11th
MELBOURNE Wurundjeri (16+)
The Park, Flemington
Sunday, February 12th
PERTH/Whadjuk (16+)
Wellington Square