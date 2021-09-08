Dropping some hints about her new music, FKA Twigs has said that her next release will be a ‘deep, emotional and honest’ mixtape.

Since 2019’s acclaimed MAGDALENE, people have been waiting for new music from FKA Twigs with baited breaths. While there are no clues as to when that can be, the singer has confirmed that her next work will be a mixtape.

Speaking to her fans in a Discord server, Twigs also confirmed that she is thinking of a “Capri season takeover”, which many are speculating to be December this year or January 2022.

“I’m still here just in the studio today gonna do some tidying up on here in the next week hehe,” she said, as reported by r/PopHeads. “So happy we are all here together so fun tell ur friends gonna be telling u secrets soon.”

While she did not go into much detail, she did say that the next project would be more uplifting and hopeful than MAGDALENE.

“It’s really deep, emotional and honest, but hopefully more golden tears than blue. I channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing.” she said.

The singer’s next also seems to have been inspired by the pandemic, embodying the hopeful desire to finally step out.

“It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.” she said.

Fans can also expect a slew of names featuring on the album. In her chat, Twigs revealed Arca, Koreless, Cirkut, Mike Dean, and El Guincho as confirmed collaborators, with other “beautiful” names to come soon.

