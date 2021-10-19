Content Warning: This article about Flavor Flav discusses domestic battery. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

It’s emerged that Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanour charge of domestic battery.

As reported by TMZ, the incident took place on the night of Monday, October 4th, in Henderson, Nevada. The rapper “allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out her hand.”

Henderson police then responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the place, Flavor Flav was placed into custody and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

The City Attorney told TMZ that he’s been officially charged with misdemeanour battery constituting domestic violence.

David Chesnoff, Flavor Flav’s attorney, revealed to TMZ that “in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story, and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

It’s not the hype man’s first brush with the law. Back in 1991, Flav pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Karen Ross. He served 30 days in jail and lost custody of his children.

Just two years later, he was charged with attempted murder and imprisoned for 90 days for shooting at a neighbour. Again in 1993, he was charged with domestic violence, as well as cocaine and marijuana charges.

In 2011, Flav was arrested on four outstanding misdemeanour warrants for driving offences. One year later, he was jailed on felony charges after a domestic incident with his partner Elizabeth Trujillo. In 2015, the rapper was charged for various offences including speeding and driving under the influence.

