Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has heavily hinted that the band will be performing at this year’s Glastonbury.

The musician shared a Twitter post of a sketch of the Pyramid Stage drawn by Glastonbury and Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood with the caption, “yes”.

The tweet caused pandemonium, with many fans assuming that it was a Glastonbury tour announcement.

“Is this a Glastonbury confirmation??!” One user wrote, and another commented: “That’s a kick in the bollocks after failing to get a ticket. I have London and Glasgow tickets and hoping for Poland but no chance of a Glasto one. How easy is it to get in without a ticket these days? Are ropes and ladders or even bribes still feasible?”

RHCP has never played Glastonbury. However, they were booked to perform in 1993 but Flea was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and the band had to pull out. They were replaced by Lenny Kravitz that year.

The popular music festival will take place from Wed, 21 June 2023 – Sun, 25 June 2023 at Pilton, Somerset, England.

Last week, Guns N’ Roses confirmed that they would be one of the headliners at the five-day-festival this year. During an interview with US radio station SiriusXM, Duff McKagan told the host “Glastonbury is going to be iconic for us”.

He added, “We’re going to be announcing some shows, you guys, at some point, we’ll be announcing a bunch of stuff.”

Prior to Guns N’ Roses announcement, Elton John was the only artist who has been officially confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury. He has previously confirmed that the event will be his last performance on British soil.

“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” John said in a statement.

“They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

