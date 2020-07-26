Peter Green, who co-founded Fleetwood Mac with Mick Fleetwood, has passed away in his sleep at 73 years of age.

Green’s family confirmed Green’s death in a statement, which read: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone that Green’s death is a “monumental loss.

“Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer,” he said. “No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”

Green was born in London in 1946 and was taught guitar chords by his older brother. He got his first break replacing Eric Clapton in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in 1966.

He had met Mick Fleetwood in 1965 while a member of Peter B’s Looners, and the pair formed Fleetwood Mac with Jeremy Spencer and John McVie.

Green’s time with the band was short-lived, with the dexterous guitarist featuring on the band’s eponymous debut LP in 1968, as well as Mr Wonderful and Then Plat On.

As the ABC points out, Green was troubled by earning too much money, and spent time persuading other band members to give more to charity. He wore a monk’s robe in crucifix in some his last appearances as part of Fleetwood Mac, leaving the band in 1971.

He had a solo career after leaving the band, releasing multiple records in the 70s, 80s and 90s. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

Stevie Nicks has also paid tribute to the band’s co-founder. “I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green,” she write on Twitter.

“My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that it would happen.”

Others to pay tribute to the late Green have included Peter Frampton, Mumford & Sons, Graham Coxton, Cat Stevens and more.

Check out ‘Need Your Love So Bad’ by Fleetwood Mac: