FLETCHER has scrapped her tour of Australia and New Zealand at the last moment, citing a private family matter.

It’s a double-whammy for her long-suffering fans in these parts; FLETCHER also postponed last year’s Australasian tour due to health concerns.

“It absolutely breaks my heart to write this,” she explains in a new social post. “I was supposed to be on a flight headed to Australia today and am no longer able to do that as I’m dealing with a private family matter that needs my immediate attention.”

The message continues, “I know how long you’ve been waiting to see me as I know how long I’ve been excited to bring you all this show. I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart and devastated that this is the decision we had to make.”

Produced by Live Nation, those shows were meant to kick off Tuesday, 16th July at Metro City in Perth, then head east for dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and wrap 28th July at Auckland Town Hall (the Sydney and Brisbane dates are listed as “sold out”).

The tour will be rescheduled, she insists. “Hold onto your tickets as we will be in touch as soon as we possibly can regarding rescheduled dates. You will receive an email from your point of purchase,” she adds.

to my australia & new zealand fam pic.twitter.com/v2ShGn5F8Y Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) July 14, 2024

The New Jersey-born pop chameleon was making the long haul in support of her March 2024 release In Search of the Antidote, the full-length follow-up to her 2022 debut album, Girl of My Dreams.

“I believe in the divine timing of everything and I think this record came out of me at exactly the right moment that it needed to,” she recently told Rolling Stone AU.

“I was navigating a lot of stuff with my health and I was really in search of a literal antidote, so this album was the processing of old emotions and feelings. There was a lot of healing and introspective work. It perfectly captures the time and place of exactly where I was.”

Fletcher (full name: Cari Fletcher) has been releasing music as a solo artist since 2015, though it wasn’t until the release of her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Undrunk” – from her second EP, 2019’s You Ruined New York City for Me – that the music world locked in to her star potential.

Global streams top 2 billion across all platforms, according to reps.​

Fletcher’s Postponed 2024 Australasian Tour Dates:

Tuesday, 16th July

Perth Metro City

Thursday, 18th July

Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall

Tuesday, 23rd July

Melbourne Festival Hall

Friday, 26th July

Sydney Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, 28th July

Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall