Today marks a huge date for ARIA award-winning duo Flight Facilities and their global fandom, with the announcement of their sophomore album, FOREVER.

While Jimmy Lyell and Hugo Gruzman of Flight Facilities certainly haven’t shied away from new music over the years, many have patiently awaited for the duo’s follow-up album to their critically-acclaimed debut in 2014 with Down To Earth.

FOREVER is the culmination of a playground coloured by experimentation. Drawing from various moments in time and their era-defined sounds, FOREVER is a record that gives as much back to the day-one fans, as it does to Lyall and Gruzman.

To celebrate the announcement of the album, Gruzman and Lyell have issued a statement.

“7 years ago, during an interview for the release of our first album Down To Earth, we joked ‘the next one probably won’t be done ‘til 2020’. And somehow, here we are, staring down the barrel of 2022, holding the product of 5 years work,” they said.

“The best way to describe this album is a combination of where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going. As true as it was from our first release, the foundations and glue for all our work has consistently been ‘collaboration’.”

“That is exemplified by Jono Ma’s integral role in the final, transformational stages of the album process,” they continued. “While our musical journey has always been an intentional exploration of multiple genres, our hearts and roots lie on the dance floor.”

“We applied that same explorative ethos to this record, taking a concerted delve into the previously untouched niches and eras of dance. It’s been a long time coming, and only the same time will tell if it was worth the wait. That deliberation stems from a strive to make the type of music, which lasts as long as our creative process appears to take….’forever’.”

FOREVER is set for release on November 12th.

