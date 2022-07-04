Bringing together the best of both worlds in entertainment, the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have started off with a bang. Great music brought punters together as they enjoyed refreshing bourbon drinks for the first leg of the Australian concert series, sparked with the unrivalled DJs Flight Facilities.

Globally acclaimed for their mesmerising compositions and eclectic DJ sets, the dance music duo comprised of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell kicked off the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions at The Rooftop venue this past June long weekend in Sydney. Returning to the city and local music scene that raised them.

Kicking off the first installment of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions with a dazzling extended set to an intimate crowd of dedicated followers on a sunny Saturday afternoon, they certainly set the bar high for the second and third editions of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, set to take place in July and August, offering Client Liaison and The Veronicas a turn at the stage.

For Lyell and Gruzman, playing an intimate DJ set is an opportunity to relive their glory days behind the decks and participate in a unique experience with their fans. This gig did just that, with the duo enjoying the return to their roots so much that they chose to extend their set as long as they could, only leaving so as not to miss their flight for an international tour.

Tying the afternoon together, Jim Beam drinks were – of course – served at the bar, refreshing punters as they danced in the afternoon sunshine.

The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions certainly achieved their goal of celebrating live music with the intimate Flight Facilities set, and they’re sure to bring even more magic as the installments continue with Client Liaison on July 16th in Brisbane, and The Veronicas on August 20th in Melbourne.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions

Client Liaison

Saturday, July 16th

Buffalo Bar, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Jim Beam Welcome Sessions

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Veronicas

Saturday, August 20th

Beer DeLuxe Fed Square, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Jim Beam Welcome Sessions