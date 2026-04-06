Flight of the Conchords are coming home to New Zealand

The beloved musical comedy duo of Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement will play four shows at Meow Nui in Pōneke Wellington later this month.

Fans can catch them at the capital venue on Thursday, April 16th, Friday, April 17th, Tuesday, April 21st, and Wednesday, April 22nd (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 8th at 11am NZST. The artist and fan pre-sales are open now.

The newly announced warm-up shows precede Flight of the Conchords’ California dates in May, including two sold-out appearances at the 2026 edition of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

One half of the duo, McKenzie, recently joined the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast.

While in Sydney on his Australian tour, McKenzie talked all about the run, his latest album, Freak Out City, and a potential third record. He also discussed the upcoming Flight of the Conchords reunion, how it came about, and what’s next for the iconic duo.

“There’s always offers simmering around, but we haven’t done anything for a while,” he said. “But we had been jamming a little bit last year, just trying to write some new ideas and with no intention of booking a tour or anything, but just for fun. We’ve got a great booking agent, Nick, and he said, ‘Oh guys, there’s this offer. It’s in LA. What do you think?’

“And it just sort of was the right type of gig for us. Like it’s not too big… we’re not going on the road for six months. I think it was just one gig and then they added a second show. So we were committing to one gig. And so we were like, we can manage one gig!”

Check out the full episode here.

Flight of the Conchords 2026 Wellington Shows

General sale begins Wednesday, April 8th (11am NZST)

Ticket information available here

Thursday, April 16th-Friday, April 17th, Tuesday, April 21st-Wednesday, April 22nd

Meow Nui, Wellington