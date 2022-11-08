Flume has released a ‘new’ song, ‘Slugger 1.4 (2014 Export.WAV)’, as he celebrates a landmark anniversary in his career.

It’s officially 10 years since the acclaimed Australian producer released his debut self-titled album, one of the defining electronic records of the past decade.

His debut also catapulted Flume to worldwide fame, bringing with it billions of streams and numerous accolades, including four ARIA Awards.

But the big 10th anniversary has made the Northern Beaches musician return to an older era. ‘Slugger 1.4 (2014 Export.WAV)’ lay unnoticed on Flume’s hard drive for almost a decade, and its release today instantly brings back memories of his older style.

“Made this one in Paris – always loved this demo but it never quite made it onto an album,” Flume, real name Harley Streten, says. “I figured now that it’s 10 years since my first album was released it would be a good time to share. Hope you like it.”

Flume, of course, isn’t just living in the past: he released his third studio album Palaces earlier this year, with the album debuting atop the U.S. Billboard Top Dance/Electronics Albums Chart and also reaching number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Palaces earned Flume six nominations at the 2022 ARIA Awards, including for Best Solo Artist, with the winners set to be announced on Thursday, November 24th.

Flume will cap a busy year with the Australian leg of his world tour, which kicks off this Friday in Perth. The tour will culminate with several Spilt Milk Festival appearances at the beginning of December. It will be his first shows in his home country since 2019.

He’s bringing along an impressive array of guests for the tour, including Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, and MAY-A. Tickets and further information can be found here.

Flume’s ‘Slugger 1.4 (2014 Export.WAV)’ is out now via Future Classic.

