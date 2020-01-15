2020 will mark 25 years of the Foo Fighters, and the band are planning on celebrating. The band took to social media to share a snippet of new music, and let fans know that the band are cooking up “some seriously crazy shit” for 2020.

“Holy Shit!!! 25 years?!,” wrote Grohl. “Thank You guys for being with us year after year … for singing along and making every show the best night of our lives.”

“We’re JUST getting started, so … Buckle Up, 2020… it’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit.”

In recent months, Foo Fighters have released a series of archival EP’s, reflecting on the bands enduring legacy. The EP’s —00950025, 00111125 – Live in London, 00070725 Live At Studio 606, 00050525 Live in Roswell, 01070725, 00020225, 01050525, 01020225, 00999925 and 00979725— draw from the band’s vault of live recordings and unreleased material.

Foo Fighters hit the studio late last year to start working on their 10th studio album. The band have kept tight-lipped about what to expect from the forthcoming release. In an interview on Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Grohl simply described the record as “fucking weird.”