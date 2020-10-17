Foo Fighters appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, performing an acoustic rendition of their classic track ‘Learn To Fly’.

Scheduled to appear at #SOSFest this weekend (Save Our Stages Festival in full), Foo Fighters will make a return to the stage as part of the three-day virtual festival, after several months on live-performance hiatus, due to the countless cancelled tours because of the Corona virus.

The heavy hitters will perform among 35 other artists, across 25 venues in the US, in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), who represent more than 2000 independent music venues in the US. Proceeds from the festival will go towards the venues most impacted by the pandemic.

As a warm up to the festival, Dave Grohl and his bandmates virtually dropped in to Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to dust off their instruments before the big day, performing their first live show since COVID-19 struck the world.

Live-streaming from the Troubadour in Los Angeles, where they’ll also play their #SOSFest set, the renowned rockers showed no signs of fatigue from 2020’s quarantining measures, delivering a stunning acoustic performance of one of their most highly-regarded hits ‘Learn To Fly’.

The Kimmel performance acted as a sneak peek of their set for #SOSFest, where they’ll appear (virtually) alongside performances from artists such as Miley Cyrus, Dillon Francis, Macklemore, Jason Mraz, Rise Against, Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, The Lumineers and many more. Hosted by comedian Reggie Watts, the festival takes place across October 16th-18th.

Check out ‘Learn To Fly’ by Foo Fighters: