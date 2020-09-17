Dave Grohl has spoken to AC/DC’s Brian Johnson for the Sky Arts documentary Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, where the Foo Fighter frontman admitted he always want to quit the band after lengthy tours, saying “it’s kind of a running joke.”

The music legends discussed stories about life on the road in the new documentary that aired last night, with Grohl telling Johnson he often finds himself exhausted after touring.

“It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where I’ve been on the road for a year and a half, I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again. I’m going to take two years off’,” he said.

“And all my friends look at me and say, ‘Bullshit. There’s no way,” Grohl added.

“And after a month and a half I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record’. Every time.”

In other Dave Grohl news, the rock icon has been busy engaging in an ongoing drum battle with talented 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, with the ‘Learn to Fly’ singer even surprising Nandi with her very own theme song, which he performed on video supported by the Grohlettes – his three daughters – who provided backing vocals.

He told the young musician on Twitter, “Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals,” before launching into the epic track.

Meanwhile, Johnson has reportedly reunited with Australia’s own AC/DC to record new music.

After having left the band back in 2016 on doctor’s orders due to hearing loss, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider claimed in a February interview on SiriusXM that Johnson had “told [him] a lot of stuff” about upcoming plans.

“He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don’t wanna say,” he said, “but we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording.”

Watch Foo Fighters cover ‘Let There Be Rock’ by AC/DC: