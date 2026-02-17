Foo Fighters have officially announced a stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.
After teasing the tour last week, the evergreen US rock band today confirmed an ANZ stadium tour, which will take them to both countries between November 2026-January 2027.
Check out their full tour dates and ticket details below.
FOO FIGHTERS
With special guests
Presented by Frontier Touring and Triple M (AU), The Rock (NZ)
TELSTRA PLUS (AU) MEMBER PRESALE
via telstra.com.au/music
Runs 48 hours from: Friday 20 February
or until presale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
SPARK (NZ) CUSTOMER PRESALE
via spark.co.nz/music
Runs 48 hours from: Friday 20 February (12pm local)
or until presale allocation exhausted, visit website for more details
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 23 February
or until presale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 25 February (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Thursday 5 November 2026
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/au
With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Mini Skirt (Byron Bay)
Saturday 7 November 2026
Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/au
With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney)
Tuesday 10 November 2026
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com.au
With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart)
Thursday 12 November 2026
McDonalds Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/au
With special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney)
Saturday 14 November 2026
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time)
axs.com/au
With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne)
Tuesday 17 November 2026
Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/au
With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston)
Tuesday 19 January 2027
One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/nz
With special guests Dartz (Wellington) + Seek Help! (Dunedin)
Friday 22 January 2027
Western Springs Stadium | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/nz
With special guests Dick Move (Auckland) + Ringlets (Auckland)
Monday 25 January 2027
HBF Park | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)
axs.com/au
With special guests Southern River Band (Perth) + Last Quokka (Perth)