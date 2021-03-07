Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Foo Fighters have just gifted us another disco gem.

Over the weekend, the band participated in a two-day benefit, Rock-N-Relief livestream event, hosted by Linda Perry, as per Spin.

To kick things off, they started with new music from their recent album, Medicine at Midnight. And it wasn’t long until the band had broken out into a cover of Andy Gibb’s 1978 track, ‘Shadow Dancing’.

To catch the performance, Foo Fighters’ set begins around the 5:40:00 mark in the video below.

And this absolutely isn’t the first time the Foos have shelved rock for a hot minute, to bring us something a little more disco.

Last month they covered the Bee Gee’s, ‘You Should Be Dancing’ on BBC Radio 2.

When asked how the cover came about, Grohl says “we’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​‘Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’”

He continues, “And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Watch Foo Fighters perform at Rock-N-Relief.