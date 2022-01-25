Good news Foo Fighters fans: the band’s horror comedy film Studio 666 is coming to Australian cinemas next month.

From February 24th, the film will be in Aussie cinemas for one week only in a special event season.

A trailer for Studio 666 dropped recently showing Dave Grohl seemingly being possessed by supernatural forces. The film sees Grohl and the band deal with these supernatural forces inside a huge mansion — actually the place where the Foo Fighters recorded their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight.

But strange things begin to happen in the mansion as the former ghostly residents, Dream Window, threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band members.

“This is not just a creepy rock ‘n’ roll house,” Whitney Cummings revealed in the trailer. “It allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.”

Playing the opening riff of the hit Foo Fighters track ‘Everlong’ in the clip, Grohl jokes, “I’ve got a couple of ideas I’ve been working on. I’ll lay ’em on ya.” Taylor Hawkins then responds, “It’s called ‘Everlong,’ and you wrote it about 20 years ago.”

Director BJ McDonnell described the project as being “a perfect combination of all things I love.” “Rock, horror and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie.

“It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles ‘Help!,’ the Monkees’ ‘Head’ or ‘Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.’ Take that ’60s/’70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and ‘Studio 666’ is born.”

Grohl also recently dished on the highly-anticipated film in an interview with MOJO, where he revealed we can expect it to be “absolutely insane.”

“A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous … It really, really will blow your mind.”

We can’t wait! Stay tuned for updates on the Aussie cinemas that Studio 666 will be shown at in February.

Check out the trailer for ‘Studio 666’: