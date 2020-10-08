A massive lineup featuring the likes of Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Matthews, YG, Miley Cyrus and more are set to rock out in an epic weekend of performances for Save Our Stages virtual festival.

According to Variety, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, the Roots, Brittany Howard, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, YG, Finneas and Phoebe Bridgers are just a few of the 35 acts who are set to perform at three-day virtual music festival #SOSFEST, which aims raise funds for independent venues and to spread awareness of the $10 billion Save Our Stages Act currently before US Congress.

According to the publication. “The act, which is attached to the Heroes Act, is currently before the Senate but delayed by conflicting messages from President Trump.”

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters said of the importance of spreading awareness for their cause: “The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important.”

Among the other artists set to join the star-studded so far are: Adam Melchor, Alec Benjamin, Bea Miller, Black Pumas, Brothers Osborne, Cautious Clay, Dillon Francis, Dizzy Fae, Finneas, Gus Dapperton, Jason Mraz, JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Little Big Town, The Lumineers, Marshmello & Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Major Lazer, Miley Cyrus, Monica, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, Reba McEntire, The Revivalists, Rise Against and Sebastián Yatra.

#SOSFEST will live stream from NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel, with fans able to donate directly to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent venues in on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel now.

The virtual festival set to take place from Friday, Oct. 16th through Sunday, Oct. 18th and will be produced by YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and hosted by Reggie Watts.

To learn more about #SOSFEST visit NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel and stay tuned to www.saveourstages.com for updates on the weekend’s full schedule

Check out ‘The Pretender’ by Foo Fighters: