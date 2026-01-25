Foo Fighters revealed exciting album news during their one-off Australian show this weekend.

The iconic rock band played a special show in Tasmania yesterday (January 24th), rocking for almost three hours at Launceston’s UTAS Stadium.

Towards the end of their set, frontman Dave Grohl told the Tassie crowd that the band had finished recording an album “just the other day,” the first public confirmation of a new record.

That wasn’t the only major event Grohl teased in Tasmania.

He also promised that the band would return to Tasmania — or perhaps Australia as a whole — soon.

“This won’t be the last time you see us,” Grohl said. “We’ll be back here sooner than you think… and it’s before my next birthday.”

The rock icon’s birthday is January 14th, which could mean Foo Fighters will be back on our shores before the end of 2026.

“And we might have a whole new record of fucking songs that we just finished the other day,” he added.

Foo Fighters last released an album in 2023 when But Here We Are topped charts around the world, including in Australia and New Zealand.

Other notable moments during yesterday’s show included an emotional appearance by Brent Webb, who famously requested an iPod loaded with Foo Fighters songs when he was trapped underground in a mine in 2006.

Tickets to the show sold out in record time, which is the band’s only performance of their visit Down Under.

“We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia,” Grohl said when the show was announced.

“We have these little meetings where the band sits around at the studio with our team, and we think of fun stuff to do… We looked at the calendar and thought, ‘Let’s pop down for a gig.’ We’ve been doing these sneaky surprise shows here in the States, having so much fun.

“To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours… we’ll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home. I’ve always loved Australia so much, we’ve been coming down a long time and it’s always felt like home.”

This was the band’s first visit to the country since 2003, which was their first without Taylor Hawkins.