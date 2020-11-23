Since Foo Fighters’ original plans for their 25th anniversary were ruined, the group decided to sit around, joke, and reminisce instead.

The Foo Fighters had a bunch of big things in store to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but then the pandemic came and forced the band to change course.

While the Foos managed to release a banging new single, ‘Shame Shame‘, and announced that their new album Medicine At Midnight will be coming in 2021, things have been scaled down considerably on the promotional front.

Since their silver jubilee plans have been rendered moot by COVID-19, the Foo Fighters decided to make do with the situation they’re in by low-key celebrating the band’s big milestone anyway by releasing a new video titled ‘Times Like Those‘ in which everyone reminisces their musical journey while munching on some movie theatre snacks.

The video is over 20 minutes long and doesn’t really involve much beyond the band sitting in a home theatre and flicking though 25 years worth of photos and videos, but it quickly flies by due to a combination of the band telling interesting stories about their career and roasting each other whenever they can.

Some interesting anecdotes include Chris revealing that Dave taught him how to tie a tie, Dave suffering from “severe diarrhoea” during their memorable 2011 appearance on Letterman, Dave “eating shit” just before going onstage for a gig because his leg was still broken and it was raining, and being hungover (a lot) before gigs.

The caption for the video reads: “Maybe the 25th anniversary year didn’t go *quite* as planned but we were still able to come together for a look back at the last 25 years.” But hey, this 26-minute video felt like a pretty great casual hangout with the Foos and that’s all we really need.

Check out Foo Fighters looking back at their career for their 25th anniversary: