Marilyn Manson’s former assistant is attempting to revive her dismissed sexual abuse lawsuit against the controversial rocker using California’s newly enacted AB 250 law.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the new law came into effect on January 1, 2026. Ashley Walters filed a motion this week asking Los Angeles Judge Steve Cochran to either vacate his December summary judgment ruling that dismissed her case or allow her to amend the lawsuit to reflect the new legislation.

The claims at the time against Manson, real name Brian Warner, fell outside the statute of limitations and could not be revived under California’s delayed discovery rule. The lawsuit was filed approximately 10 years after the alleged incidents took place.

The new California statute AB 250 creates a two-year revival window for otherwise time-barred claims of sexual assault, specifically targeting cases involving individual perpetrators. Unlike its predecessor AB 2777, this legislation allows lawsuits against individuals without requiring proof of a cover-up or the addition of an entity defendant. Walters’ legal team argues that since their case was still pending as of 1st January 2026, it qualifies for revival under the new law.

Walters had alleged that Warner lured her into employment in 2010 under the pretence of an artistic photography collaboration. According to the lawsuit, she subsequently endured physical abuse including whipping, having plates thrown at her, being pinned down, and being forced to touch Warner inappropriately. The lawsuit also included claims that she witnessed Warner throw a prop skull at his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, allegedly causing visible injury.

Walters’ legal team argued that their client deserved consideration under delayed discovery provisions, comparing her situation to cases involving childhood sexual abuse where memories are suppressed. Her lawyer, Kate McFarlane, emphasised the power dynamic between a young woman in her twenties and her employer, a well-established celebrity in his forties.

This marks the second dismissal of Walters’ case. A prior judge initially dismissed the lawsuit in May 2022, but Walters successfully appealed in 2023, allowing the proceedings to resume. The case was progressing towards a trial scheduled for this month when Warner’s legal team secured the summary judgment ruling in December.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Warner’s attorney Howard King dismissed the revival attempt, telling Rolling Stone: “Ashley Walters’ meritless claim has now been dismissed twice. We are confident that her motion to reconsider the most recent dismissal based on a new and inapplicable statute will fail.”

Walters’ legal representatives at Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai remain optimistic, arguing that AB 250 was specifically designed for cases like theirs. They contend that Warner’s team cannot claim waiver of the new law since it only became effective this month.

Walters was among multiple women who came forward with abuse allegations against the 57-year-old musician in February 2021.