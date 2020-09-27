Brent Young, former bass player in Orlando heavy metal band Trivium, has died at the age of 37.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who shared a note on Instagram, without commenting on the cause of Young’s death.

“We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young,” Heafy wrote on Instagram.

“Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together – I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends.”

Young was a member of the band between 2001 and 2004, and appeared on their demo Blue as well as their debut 2003 album Ember To Inferno.

Trivium’s current bassist, Paolo Gregolettoo, also shared his condolences to Young’s family in his own tribute.

“I met Brent a few times in the past, so I didn’t know him to well. But I have played a lot of songs he recorded on Ember to Inferno live and he was a big part of the early years of the band. I want to send my deepest condolences to his friends and family,” Gregoletto wrote.

In recent years, Young teamed up with fellow former Trivium member and drummer Travis Smith for a new project under the name Blacknova.

