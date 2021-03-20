Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Corey Steger, best known as the former guitarist for punk band Underoath, has sadly died in a car accident.

Ex Underoath vocalist, Dallas Taylor, took to social media to confirm the tragic news and said that Steger, 42, was rear ended by another car and died form the injuries he sustained.

“I don’t know how to type this. I’m without words. Yesterday 3/17/2021 at around 6:00 p.m. Corey Steger one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord,” Taylor began the post.

In the post Taylor reflected on an ATV accident he had which left him with every bone in his face broken, bleeding in his brain and other seriously injuries. He continued; “him, and his family have had such an impact during my accident, and recovery. I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me.

He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers.

Steger was one of the original members of Underoath, joining founding members Dallas Taylor and Luke Morton in 1998 as the second guitarist. Steger released 1999’s Act of Depression and 2000’s Cries of the Past with the band before leaving Underoath in 2001.

Steger is survived by his wife and two young children. His also mother, Terry Steger, announced the sad news in a heart wrenching Facebook post.

“This is my son and his amazing wife and children. Yesterday evening he went home to be with Jesus when a driver slammed into the back of his car killing him instantly and leaving his children fatherless and his wife in shock. In an instant the kindest most gentle loving person I know is gone . My heart hurts like I never knew possible,” she shared.

Tributes have flooded in on both Taylor and Terry’s posts post announcing his friends death.

“Heartbreaking. life is so fragile man. Praying for his family and friends, and I’m sorry for your loss brother,” wrote one fan on Taylor’s post.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Corey was one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. He was a true friend,” a friend wrote on Terry’s post.

Our deepest condolences go out to Corey Steger’s family and friends during this difficult time.