Alan Lancaster, founding member of English rock band Status Quo, has died at his home in Sydney, aged 72.

At the request of Lancaster’s family, entertainment journalist Craig Bennett took to social media to reveal that the bassist had been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis.

“[I] am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo,” Bennett wrote.

“Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army,” he added.

Lancaster formed Status Quo after meeting vocalist Francis Rossi at a London high school, with guitarist Rick Parfitt joining them soon after.

Eventually, they enjoyed over 60 Top 40 hits and 25 Top 10 albums in the UK.

Lancaster left the band in 1985, with their opening set at Live Aid serving as his final gig as a full-time member.

However, he reunited with them on their UK tour in 2013 and performed his last ever Status Quo show in Dublin in 2014.

He had been living in Australia for 45 years, after having met his wife Dayle while Status Quo were touring the country in 1973.

He also enjoyed an extensive music career down under, forming The Bombers with The Angels’ guitarist John Brewster and performing as part of supergroup The Party Boys.

“Dayle said this morning that Alan loved his life in Australia,” Bennett wrote.

“His mother and father, plus his brother and sister also moved to Australia. Dayle said: ‘We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus’.

Lancaster is survived by his wife, Dayle, children Alan Jr, Toni and David, and five grandchildren.

